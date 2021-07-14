McDowell Dam to install accessible kayak launchpad

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recreational areas around Bismarck are getting upgraded. Soon individuals of all abilities will be better able to enjoy the outdoors.

The Burleigh Water Resource District received a $25,000 grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to install an accessible kayak launch at McDowell Dam.

Officials say that the recreation area currently has a small boat launch for watercrafts, but there is no good way for those that may have limited mobility to enter the water. They hope this upgrade is the solution.

“The platform would be installed in the water, and it creates a transfer platform for them to ease themselves into a launch on a stable platform and then pull themselves up,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation operations director Dave Mayer.

Officials are in the process of requesting quotes for the upgrades. The platform will be installed next to the rental building later this year.

