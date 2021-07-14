Advertisement

Jamestown police arrest woman after high-speed chase

Stacey Corbell-Hicks
Stacey Corbell-Hicks(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown woman is in custody after police say she led them on a high-speed chase through Jamestown and down I-94 Wednesday morning.

Jamestown Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Stacey Corbell-Hicks after witnesses reported a woman knocking on doors and acting suspiciously.

According to officers, Corbell-Hicks fled by car through several streets in southwest Jamestown before she headed west on I-94. Stutsman county deputies used a tire-deflating device to stop the car on the interstate.

Corbell-Hicks is charged with reckless endangerment among other charges.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck
Eric Venn
Bond set at $2.5 million for suspect in Minot murder case
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
Expansion in Downtown Bismarck

Latest News

Dickinson Area Chamber hosts ‘Banquet in a Field’ to educate consumers about agriculture
BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges
North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mom, cop
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Scout
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Scout
Geo Guesser
Geo Guesser