Jamestown police arrest woman after high-speed chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown woman is in custody after police say she led them on a high-speed chase through Jamestown and down I-94 Wednesday morning.

Jamestown Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Stacey Corbell-Hicks after witnesses reported a woman knocking on doors and acting suspiciously.

According to officers, Corbell-Hicks fled by car through several streets in southwest Jamestown before she headed west on I-94. Stutsman county deputies used a tire-deflating device to stop the car on the interstate.

Corbell-Hicks is charged with reckless endangerment among other charges.

