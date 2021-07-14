Advertisement

Grant allows Bismarck officials to make picnic tables more accessible for wheelchairs

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck picnic tables and shelters are getting upgraded.

In 2019, Parks and Recreation constructed accessible picnic tables in 14 shelters in the park district for their “Place at the Table” project. Now, the department is adding more accessible picnic tables.

The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation awarded Bismarck Parks and Recreation District 24,465 dollars to enhance park accessibility.

“We’re always looking at different opportunities to try and provide to all walks of life, to everybody that is able-bodied and those that may have disabilities,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation Operations Director Dave Mayer.

Eight-foot-long picnic tables will be adjusted to have six-foot-long benches so someone with a wheelchair can pull up next to their friends and family.

Parks and Recreation officials hope to provide at least one accessible table at all shelters in the district.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck
Eric Venn
Bond set at $2.5 million for suspect in Minot murder case
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment
Lindy Ruth Blades
Stark County Sheriff’s deputies seek help locating missing Oregon woman

Latest News

Minot murder victim identified
Victim identified in Minot murder investigation
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Mexican Street Corn Dip
North Dakota Freedom Rock
North Dakota Freedom Rock
Freeing up feed
Freeing up feed