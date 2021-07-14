Grant allows Bismarck officials to make picnic tables more accessible for wheelchairs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck picnic tables and shelters are getting upgraded.

In 2019, Parks and Recreation constructed accessible picnic tables in 14 shelters in the park district for their “Place at the Table” project. Now, the department is adding more accessible picnic tables.

The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation awarded Bismarck Parks and Recreation District 24,465 dollars to enhance park accessibility.

“We’re always looking at different opportunities to try and provide to all walks of life, to everybody that is able-bodied and those that may have disabilities,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation Operations Director Dave Mayer.

Eight-foot-long picnic tables will be adjusted to have six-foot-long benches so someone with a wheelchair can pull up next to their friends and family.

Parks and Recreation officials hope to provide at least one accessible table at all shelters in the district.

