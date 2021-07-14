Advertisement

Geo Guesser

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re playing a new game on North Dakota Today. This one’s called Geo Guesser. Our producer has picked a few images of landmarks or cities across the country.

We’ll get to see the image and nothing else, then we must guess what we’re looking at. So, you guys can play along with us. We won’t have any information, but the picture and we know it’s within the United State. We’ll find out the answer after we make our guesses.

