Expansion in Downtown Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - City leaders say there’s been a greater demand for housing in downtown Bismarck.

The Lander Group, a commercial developer from Minneapolis, is constructing several buildings on East Avenue A, just west of Trinity Lutheran Church.

The buildings will provide 91 new housing units close to downtown Bismarck that the designers say will fit in with the aesthetic of the established residential community.

“All of these are designed in a very urban style, where you’ve got the buildings coming right up against the sidewalk, so it’s really encouraging walking,” said Daniel Nairn, Bismarck city planner.

The buildings were approved to receive tax exemptions by the city’s Renaissance Zone Program, which encourages reinvestment in downtown properties by providing tax incentives.

Everyone Your News Leader spoke to seems to be encouraged by the new residential opportunities.

“It’s always good to see growth in downtown Bismarck, especially with more residential living units,” said Tobias Marman, project manager overseeing the construction.

“We need all different kinds of housing in this city, from rural opportunities to more urban. And this is really, some of the most urban housing opportunities we do have,” said Nairn.

The complexes should be completed by spring of 2022. This will be the 10th new building constructed through the Renaissance Zone Program.

Altogether, these projects represent nearly $70 million in value for the downtown area.

