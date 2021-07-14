Advertisement

Electronic posting deadline coming up

Private Property
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Landowners in rural North Dakota are running out of time to post their land electronically this year.

The deadline is July 15 to get it done. If you miss it you can still post your land with signs like you did previously. Hunters will need to remember to download or print out the map to know where they can’t go.

“A new way that land can be posted. It’s no longer, again, just going to be that sign at the corner of the field or on a gate so hunters are going to have to pay a little bit more attention as they hit the field this fall,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Land that is electronically posted will remain posted through the fall and spring hunting seasons.

