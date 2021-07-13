Advertisement

Vardon golf scramble honors memory of Reggie Morelli

Reggie Morelli Golf Scramble
Reggie Morelli Golf Scramble(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Vardon Golf Club hosted the first-ever Reggie Morelli Golf Scramble, honoring the late North Dakota hockey legend that passed away last November at the age of 84.

“Reggie Morelli, that name is an iconic name in the state of North Dakota. He’s a guy who helped build our program. He was on our first national championship team [in 1959], and he got North Dakota hockey on the map as far as national prominence,” said Brad Berry, UND Head Men’s Hockey Coach.

In total, 41 teams played in the four-person scramble.

