Vardon golf scramble honors memory of Reggie Morelli

MINOT, N.D. – Vardon Golf Club hosted the first-ever Reggie Morelli Golf Scramble, honoring the late North Dakota hockey legend that passed away last November at the age of 84.

“Reggie Morelli, that name is an iconic name in the state of North Dakota. He’s a guy who helped build our program. He was on our first national championship team [in 1959], and he got North Dakota hockey on the map as far as national prominence,” said Brad Berry, UND Head Men’s Hockey Coach.

In total, 41 teams played in the four-person scramble.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.