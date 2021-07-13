Advertisement

USDA loosens hurdles on crop insurance

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the drought persists, the U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to further loosen hurdles on crop insurance.

To help farmers access needed funds, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will allow farmers to submit late claims in certain situations and reduce the paperwork.

In a statement, Sen. John Hoeven said, “Our producers are facing significant losses due to the widespread, severe drought in our region, and they need timely insurance payments to help maintain their operations and cover their costs.”

This announcement follows a package of other emergency insurance reforms and lifting penalties on using prevent plant acres for grazing and haying.

Producers should contact their crop insurance agent or visit RMA’s Drought Damaged Crops webpage to learn more about today’s announcement.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Venn
Minot man charged with murder following Sunday evening incident
Shooting in Dickinson
Shots Fired In Dickinson
18-year-old killed
18-year-old killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash
Lindy Ruth Blades
Stark County Sheriff’s deputies seek help locating missing Oregon woman
Cows in ND
North Dakota rancher reacts to executive order promoting competition

Latest News

ND to see half-billion dollar internet investment
Century graduate Cade Feeney earns Division-I Freshman All-American Honors
Jails feels strain of nurse shortages
Jails feels strain of nurse shortages
Crosby Long Term Care Center Closing Shows Current State of Rural Long Term Care Services
Crosby Long Term Care Center Closing Shows Current State of Rural Long Term Care Services