USDA loosens hurdles on crop insurance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the drought persists, the U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to further loosen hurdles on crop insurance.

To help farmers access needed funds, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will allow farmers to submit late claims in certain situations and reduce the paperwork.

In a statement, Sen. John Hoeven said, “Our producers are facing significant losses due to the widespread, severe drought in our region, and they need timely insurance payments to help maintain their operations and cover their costs.”

This announcement follows a package of other emergency insurance reforms and lifting penalties on using prevent plant acres for grazing and haying.

Producers should contact their crop insurance agent or visit RMA’s Drought Damaged Crops webpage to learn more about today’s announcement.

