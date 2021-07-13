Upper Missouri District Health Unit provides updates on vaccination efforts; school vaccine clinics

WILLISTON, N.D. - While COVID-19 vaccination rates have slowed, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit is looking to continue their part in helping improve those numbers.

The unit holds walk in clinics on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and executive officer Javayne Oyloe says they have seen people of various ages receive the shot. Their clinics throughout Williams, McKenzie, Divide and Mountrail counties also reserve an hour a day to administer any of the three vaccines.

With an ample supply available, Oyloe says they can use their mobile clinic to give out vaccines during weekend events. She says there were able to administer a few shots during last week’s crazy days event in Williston.

“We were able to give vaccinations of people who maybe wouldn’t have gotten it otherwise due to the convenience of it,” said Oyloe.

If you can’t make the walk in, Oyloe says it’s best to call your local office to schedule an appointment. The Upper Missouri District Health Unit plans to be at the Threshing Bee in Crosby on Saturday to offer a shot.

Oyloe also announced plans going into the school year. The Unit will be planning on giving eligible students the option to receive the vaccine at an immunization clinic in the fall.

“We reach out to all the schools in our district and the four counties and ask them if they would like us to come in and do school-aged vaccinations. We bring it to them, and we will include the covid vaccination as well this fall,” said Oyloe.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit will also be providing vaccines for Williston State College students attending orientation later this summer.

