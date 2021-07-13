River Road in Bismarck under construction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Portions of a mile long plus stretch of River Road in Bismarck will be closed this summer for repairs.

But the section between north of Fraine Barracks and south of Burnt Boat Road isn’t the only thing being fixed.

Construction on River Road is anticipated to last until September.

The first part of the closure will take place between north of Keelboat Park to Burnt Boat Drive.

The public can still access Keelboat Park from the south through Main Avenue.

The City engineer says this part is anticipated to last for 35 days.

“Then we’ll kind of switch traffic and then we’ll have access to Keelboat Park from the North and then it will be closed, River Road from Keelboat Park south to Fraine Barracks Road or approximately there,” said Bismarck city engineer Gabe Schell.

Slope stability improvements are included in this project as well.

“North of the Grant Marsh Bridge there were some slope issues that we were seeing on the roadway and so we actually had the road way close in 2019 for a period of time. The slope stability slide areas stopped moving but they’re some risk associated with that,” said Schell.

The total project will cost $1.1 million.

The project is being paid for through a combination of special assessments and sales tax revenue.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.