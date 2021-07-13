Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new Puerto Rican restaurant coming to south Bismarck.

Pitorro Restaurant & Bar is taking over the old La Tejena building at 1235 South 12th Street.

Owner Lydia Arroyo says it was an easy move-in because she was taking over a space built for a restaurant.

Arroyo says the new restaurant will hopefully feature a bar with a kitchen that doesn’t close until 1 a.m., so you can swing by for a midnight snack.

“We do have the original Puerto Rican flavor with the culture and the decorations for it and the customer service and the open schedule. They’ll have a different flavor in town,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo will find out if her liquor license gets approved at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

The next step will be to file the paperwork with the state. She plans to hold Pitorro’s grand opening on Aug. 1.

