Minot Farmers Market returns with new additions

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Farmers market will be returning to Oak Park this year with new vendors and an additional day for residents to shop local.

Starting July 13, the market will be open on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The market will also be operating on Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the south parking lot in Oak Park through October.

Shoppers can also expect more meat vendors with more than five signed up to provide locally sourced meat products.

Vendor and Marketing Organizer Ann Olson said more than 30 vendors have signed up to be a part of this year’s season.

“We’ve had the highest number of vendors sign up. We are up to I believe 38 vendors and so that is a record for us at the Farmers Market; so we have a little more space in that newer parking lot at Oak Park,” said Olson.

Olson said they are out of vendor slots for this year but they are looking for food trucks who may want to set up shop nearby.

They’re asking anyone interested to send them a message on the event’s Facebook page.

Anyone interested can reach out to them here.

