Iowa Painter creates ‘freedom rock’ to honor North Dakota veterans

CROSBY, N.D. - For the past three years, former Crosby native Dan Elsbernd wanted to do something in honor of his nephew David, who died while fighting in Vietnam at just 20 years old.

After seeing the work of Iowa painter Ray “Bubba” Sorensen and his freedom rocks in Iowa, he said he knew he wanted to bring one to his old home.

“David is a fun-loving guy. He is a little jokester, always having fun and good times,” said Elsbernd.

On the rock lies the American flag and a significant landmark of the area. For Crosby, that was an old train depot. Most importantly, Sorensen painted three Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from the state: Army Master Sergeant Woodrow Keeble, Navy Captain Willis Bradley Jr., and Marine Private First-Class Henry Gurke.

“What I know with all Medal of Honor recipients is their stories read like superhero comics. Obviously, it ends [with them going] above and beyond the call of duty, so these men have done amazing things,” said Sorensen.

Elsbernd and the Crosby community came together and raised funds to create a slab, bring the rock, and later provide a shelter to protect it from the elements. Upon completion, he says he hopes it will preserve the memory of those who fought to protect our freedoms.

“This one is telling the story of our medal of honor winners, plus the veterans of divide county as well as whole state of North Dakota and the United States. God bless America,” said Elsbernd.

This Freedom Rock is permanently on display at Crosby’s Pioneer Village. Sorensen said this mural is his way of saying “thank you” to all veterans while helping promote local tourism as well.

Sorensen says it took about a week to paint the entire rock. Having painted one in almost every county in Iowa, he is now aiming to paint a rock in all 50 states.

