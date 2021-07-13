Advertisement

Century graduate Cade Feeney earns Division-I Freshman All-American Honors

(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century baseball alum and current North Dakota State University pitcher Cade Feeney was recently recognized as one of the top freshman in all of NCAA baseball.

Feeney earned a spot on the Division-I 2nd team Freshman All-American team as a starting pitcher.

In his first season with the Bison, Feeney had an impressive 8-1 record and a 3.23 earned run average. His 8 wins was the highest total among NDSU pitchers, and the second highest win total among all 1st and 2nd team freshman All-Americans.

Feeney threw 69.2 innings this year, only allowing 25 earned runs. His most notable outing was on April 9th, when he pitched a complete-game shutout win against Western Illinois, only allowing 3 hits and striking out 5.

Feeney’s All-American freshman campaign helped the Bison to a 42-19 record, a Summit League Championship, and an NCAA regional appearance. The lone win for the Bison in the NCAA tournament was Feeney’s start, where he pitched 6 innings and allowed one run.

