Bennett Hostetler drafted in 18th round of MLB draft

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former NDSU baseball star Bennett Hostetler was drafted Tuesday in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Miami Marlins.

Hostetler started all 61 games this past year at shortstop for the Bison, a year in which he won Summit League Player of the Year.

He hit .394 his final year, drove in 58 runs and scored 52 times. He totaled 84 hits, 13 doubles and 10 homers. All were team-bests.

In his final game with NDSU in the NCAA tournament, Hostetler went 3-4 with an RBI.

He finished his career with the most games played (225) and starts (220) in Bison history, and third in Bison history in career hits (234). He was also top-5 in program history with 139 RBI and 347 total bases.

