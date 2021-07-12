Advertisement

Work is progressing at two new elementary schools under construction in Bismarck

Elementary School Construction
Elementary School Construction(Bismarck Public Schools)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The school board says at Silver Ranch Elementary, in the northeast, the foundation, concrete and insulation are complete.

Crews will now finish backfilling and work on the sanitary sewer, along with gutters and curbs in the parking lot.

And at Elk Ridge Elementary in the northwest, crews are excavating as well as finishing concrete footings, the foundation and backfilling.

They are prepping for precast panels and steel erection later this month.

