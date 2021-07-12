Advertisement

Volunteers needed for upcoming iCan Bike camp in Minot

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Later this month, you have the opportunity to help teach kids with disabilities how to ride a bike at camp in Minot.

iCan Bike is held every year in a few towns across North Dakota. It runs for five days and helps give kids the confidence they need to ride bikes by themselves.

Minot’s sessions are July 19-23 at the Minot Family YMCA.

“I see all of the pictures that come out of it, and the smiles that these kids have is infectious even through a picture,” said Becki Engle, Marketing Coordinator.

If you’d like to volunteer or find out more click here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Venn
Minot man charged with murder following Sunday evening incident
18-year-old killed
18-year-old killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash
Shooting in Dickinson
Shots Fired In Dickinson
House fire in Lincoln
Lincoln family picking up the pieces after devastating house fire
Beer
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

Latest News

Prescription Drugs
Biden signs executive order to lower drug prices
St. Luke's Sunrise Care Center
Crosby Long Term Care Center Closing Shows Current State of Rural Long Term Care Services
Elementary School Construction
Work is progressing at two new elementary schools under construction in Bismarck
Preventing ransomware attacks in North Dakota