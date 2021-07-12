Volunteers needed for upcoming iCan Bike camp in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Later this month, you have the opportunity to help teach kids with disabilities how to ride a bike at camp in Minot.

iCan Bike is held every year in a few towns across North Dakota. It runs for five days and helps give kids the confidence they need to ride bikes by themselves.

Minot’s sessions are July 19-23 at the Minot Family YMCA.

“I see all of the pictures that come out of it, and the smiles that these kids have is infectious even through a picture,” said Becki Engle, Marketing Coordinator.

