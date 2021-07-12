Advertisement

Stark County Sheriff’s deputies seek help locating missing Oregon woman

Lindy Ruth Blades
Lindy Ruth Blades(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for your help finding a woman from Oregon.

They say Lindy Ruth Blades is 30 years old, 5′8″ and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators found her car abandoned near Lefor, N.D., on Sunday.

They say she has a history of mental health challenges and has been known to go missing before.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610 or text a tip by texting keyword STARKND and your tip to 847411.

