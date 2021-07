BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At 9:57 pm authorities were notified of possible shots fired near 1100 block 3rd Ave West. When police arrived they discovered no one was injured, and are still at the scene trying to figure out what happened. It is a residential area behind some businesses. There will be an update later tomorrow on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.