‘Save Jane’ raises awareness of child abuse in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – Advocates for victims of child abuse gathered Monday morning at the Grand Hotel to bring light to the issue in Ward County.

Names of children who have suffered abuse filled the room at the annual Save Jane awareness event.

“It’s a problem everywhere you go, maybe not just here, but it’s definitely something that isn’t going to stop, unfortunately, and it’s going to continue,” said Mikali Talbott, a detective with Minot Police Department and a board member with Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center.

The event gives a voice to all 445 children from Ward County who have come forward.

“Although some of the cases have closed, things have not changed for the children who have been abused. They live with this every day and will for the rest of their lives,” said Christal Halseth, Executive Director with Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center and the Minot Police Department work closely to bring justice to victims.

“It definitely helps getting those children in, if we are able to identify them, and being able to figure out what happened, and who did it and why. And they see things we don’t always see. And the connection between the two is extremely strong,” said Talbott.

This event is held in hopes of bringing the community together to be more aware.

“We have to take care of each other’s children, not just our own,” said Halseth.

And they’re not stopping until child abuse is over.

The number of child abuse cases in the Ward County area went down last year. However, Halseth believes that crimes against children did not slow down but went unreported due to the pandemic, and children being isolated with their abusers.

To report child abuse or neglect, you can call 1-833-958-3500, and if it’s an emergency call 911.

