Proposed CO2 pipeline project in Mercer County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission is considering a proposal from Dakota Gasification Company for a carbon dioxide pipeline project in Mercer County.

The proposal is for a total of 6.8 miles of carbon dioxide gas pipeline from Dakota Gasification’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant to six storage locations for the CO2.

The pipeline would be between County Road 26 and Center Street in Mercer County, and has an estimated cost of 25 million dollars.

“This is really exciting. It’s really the beginning of a new chapter of energy development in North Dakota and that includes injecting CO2 into permanent storage, and it will be key to moving North Dakota’s energy industry forward,” said Brian Kroshus, a ND Public Service Commissioner.

Next, the Public Service Commission will discuss the proposal in a work session, and decide whether to approve it for construction.

