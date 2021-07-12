Preventing ransomware attacks in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Information Technology departments across the country are on high alert following the recent uptick in ransomware attacks. The most recent large-scale hack was the Kaseya ransomware attack, which happened over the July 4th weekend, impacting hundreds of businesses.

Protecting the state’s data is always a top priority for the North Dakota Information Technology Department, or NDIT. It’s now working toward fortifying its cybersecurity network beyond just state agencies, to include groups like county and city governments, as well as K-12 schools.

With more and more information and communication going virtual, experts say this has made the opportune environment for hackers.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of ransomware events all over the nation. One of the major reasons for that is because the amount of money that criminals are able to receive from ransomware events is high,” said Kevin Ford, Chief Information Security Officer for North Dakota.

NDIT officials say 90 percent of cybersecurity breaches are started by things like phishing e-mails.

“So, somebody gets an e-mail, clicks on the link or opens an attachment, and inadvertently installs malware, or perhaps given someone information on their corporation or company,” said Tony Aukland, Head of Cybersecurity Education and Public Awareness for NDIT.

To protect against these attacks, Ford says North Dakota utilizes anti-malware software, vulnerability management tools, as well as an education platform to train network users.

“We’re reaching out to more than just the state government employees, we’re now offering it to counties, cities and K-12. We’re trying to help as many people as we can to become security trained,” said Aukland.

Ford says if North Dakota’s system does experience a ransomware attack, all is not lost. The state has invested in programs to perform backups, allowing data to be restored up to a few hours before the attack occurred.

“We can actually just go to yesterday’s data, repopulate all of the information from up to a few hours ago, and the only problem is hey, maybe we don’t have the transactions from the last hour,” said Ford.

Ford and Aukland both say that you should always be cautious with your online activities, both at work and on your personal computer.

If you want to learn more about the cybersecurity of the networks you use, both at home or at work, you can go to defend.nd.gov.

