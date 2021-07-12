North Dakota rancher reacts to executive order promoting competition

MINOT, N.D. – An executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Friday is meant to improve the market for ag producers nationwide, including those in North Dakota.

Ranching is one of the areas addressed by the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy.

Joel Opp, a rancher in North Dakota, talked about the money it opens up for competition in the beef packing industry.

“The last year, year and a half now, it exposed some vulnerabilities in the supply chain for sure when you only have four packers controlling eighty percent of the market,” said Opp.

The order also calls federal agencies to fix a few loopholes for the product of the U.S.A. label.

”It addresses a lot of issues that have been on the minds of farmers and ranchers. It’s probably down the road a while. It’s going to take some work, but I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Opp.

The order also moves to make it easier for producers to repair their equipment as well as addressing issues in healthcare, transportation and technology.

You can find the full executive order here.

