NDDoH encourages business to earn an Infant Friendly Workplace designation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the majority of newborns start out breastfeeding, the CDC says the rate goes down once mothers return to work.

The North Dakota Department of Health is encouraging businesses to earn an Infant Friendly Workplace designation, which is awarded to companies that adopt breastfeeding support policies.

Guidelines include having a clean private room for milk expression, like this Breast-Feeding Room on the United Tribes Technical College campus.

And policies should also include adequate break times and available resources for clean water and breast milk storage.

“There’s been reports that show, that employees who have this have increase workplace satisfaction. They feel well supported. So, it’s really a win win for employee and employer,” said NDDoH Maternal Child Health Nutritionist Mikaela Schlosser.

Funding of up to $500 is available through the health department’s Maternal and Child Health Program for businesses pursuing an Infant Friendly Workplace designation.

There are 140 businesses in North Dakota that have earned an Infant Friendly Workplace designation.

You can find more information at: ND Breastfeeding - Workplace (ndhealth.gov)

