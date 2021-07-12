Advertisement

NDDoH encourages business to earn an Infant Friendly Workplace designation

Infant Friendly Workplace
Infant Friendly Workplace(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the majority of newborns start out breastfeeding, the CDC says the rate goes down once mothers return to work.

The North Dakota Department of Health is encouraging businesses to earn an Infant Friendly Workplace designation, which is awarded to companies that adopt breastfeeding support policies.

Guidelines include having a clean private room for milk expression, like this Breast-Feeding Room on the United Tribes Technical College campus.

And policies should also include adequate break times and available resources for clean water and breast milk storage.

“There’s been reports that show, that employees who have this have increase workplace satisfaction. They feel well supported. So, it’s really a win win for employee and employer,” said NDDoH  Maternal Child Health Nutritionist Mikaela Schlosser.

Funding of up to $500 is available through the health department’s Maternal and Child Health Program for businesses pursuing an Infant Friendly Workplace designation.

There are 140 businesses in North Dakota that have earned an Infant Friendly Workplace designation.

You can find more information at: ND Breastfeeding - Workplace (ndhealth.gov)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Venn
Minot man charged with murder following Sunday evening incident
18-year-old killed
18-year-old killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash
Shooting in Dickinson
Shots Fired In Dickinson
House fire in Lincoln
Lincoln family picking up the pieces after devastating house fire
Beer
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

Latest News

Preventing ransomware attacks in North Dakota
Eric Venn
Bond set at $2.5 million for suspect in Minot murder case
Save Jane event
‘Save Jane’ raises awareness of child abuse in Ward County
Cows in ND
North Dakota rancher reacts to executive order promoting competition