Minot man charged with murder following Sunday evening incident

Eric Venn
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot police say a woman is dead after being shot Sunday night. A Minot man is in custody.

Police say an investigation led them to 41-year-old Eric Venn, who fled from officers when he was located.

Officers pursued Venn and eventually apprehended him northeast of Minot.

Venn is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and fleeing in a vehicle, and is being held at the Ward County jail.

