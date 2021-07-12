Advertisement

How to attract the good things in life

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We can hope and dream for better things in our lives; better relationships, better opportunities, better outcomes, but many times it can feel like we’re a magnet for the negative things.

Some of us feel like we attract bad things. If you’re one of those people, listen up.

Health and Wellness Coach April Lund is joining us through Zoom to tell us how to turn that on its head and attract the good things.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Venn
Minot man charged with murder following Sunday evening incident
18-year-old killed
18-year-old killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash
Shooting in Dickinson
Shots Fired In Dickinson
House fire in Lincoln
Lincoln family picking up the pieces after devastating house fire
Beer
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

Latest News

Beautiful Wholeness Event
Beautiful Wholeness Event
Wood Bead Wall Art
Wood Bead Wall Art
Berthold man dies following rollover crash in Mountrail County
Beautiful Wholeness Event
Beautiful Wholeness Event