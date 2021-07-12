Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Landscaping

By Dan Cashman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Yards that are trouble to landscape aren’t that hard at all. Dan Cashman shows us.

Dan Cashman: “Our traveling garden today is at Owen and Katie Fitzsimmons backyard in Bismarck and I’m in their right now, which has quite a big slope here and they have small children. And, the whole yard isn’t real usable because it’s so steep.

Now, here so last fall we sprayed and killed with Round -Up the grass, and that’s where we are going to have beautiful planting.

What we wanna do for the next few weeks is the beginning. Right now before a couple weeks from now, plantings are in and then two to three weeks later and how it’s going to end up.

It’s going to be a lot of color and not much work at all, not much maintenance.

We are going to put a drip line in so the plants are watered. We already put the sprinklers in the backyard, but it will be a very nice planting.

They got this beautiful fence, it’s great background for different shrubs and trees. We are going to have clumps of Aspen and lots of things that are going to be red in the fall.

Things that bloom everyday all summer, so it will be a fun project at Katie and Owen Fitzsimmons place and we’ll keep you tuned as the summer goes on so until next time good gardening.”

