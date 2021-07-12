Crosby Long Term Care Center Closing Shows Current State of Rural Long Term Care Services

CROSBY, N.D. - North Dakota usually has a strong demand for long-term care; that is until COVID-19 hit. With a drop in occupancy and a rise in expenses and necessary staff, rural long-term care centers were hit the hardest, causing many, like St. Luke’s Sunrise Care Center, to struggle.

For Susan Hagen, whose mother Marion Benter lives at St. Luke’s in Crosby, they’re figuring out what to do next. Hagen says she’s hoping they will have availability at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“We’re hoping that mom will be able to get to stay in the swing bed at the hospital, but everything is still up in the air,” said Susan Hagen.

Leadership with St. Luke’s says that many issues are to blame for the closing of the facility. In the last six months, St. Luke’s has lost more than $70,000 each month due to them not having enough residents to break even.

Leadership with the facility says if it weren’t for government funding during the pandemic, the decision would have happened months ago. The loss of staff and residents impact not just the facility, but the whole town of Crosby.

“It can create a domino effect in loss of students for the schools, loss of employees downtown and business decreasing in their economic revenues,” says Kaycee Lindsey, the Divide County Community Development Director.

St. Luke’s is not the only facility facing these challenges, and Shelly Peterson with the North Dakota Longterm Care Association says they may not be the only one forced to close their doors.

“Unfortunately, there probably will be others only because the financial devastation is hard to recover. You’ve got to be able to have the financial wherewithal to be able to operate,” said North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson.

Families will now have until September to figure out the next step. While occupancy numbers are rebounding slightly, Peterson warns that this could be a very slow recovery.

Peterson adds that they plan to go to the legislature during their special session to seek additional support for facilities that are currently operating at a loss. She estimates that facilities suffered tens of millions in losses in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.