Advertisement

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los...
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019.(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event.

There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS’ sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Venn
Minot man charged with murder following Sunday evening incident
18-year-old killed
18-year-old killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash
Shooting in Dickinson
Shots Fired In Dickinson
House fire in Lincoln
Lincoln family picking up the pieces after devastating house fire
Beer
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

Latest News

Breaking news.
Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine
Fix It Up Friday
Fix It Up Friday: Air conditioner maintenance
Staying Cool & Comfortable
Staying Cool & Comfortable
Body Awareness
Body Awareness
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war