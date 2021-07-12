Bond set at $2.5 million for suspect in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have set bond at $2.5 million for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Minot Sunday and then fleeing from police.

Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Eric Venn with AA-felony murder, along with tampering with physical evidence and fleeing.

Investigators said Venn fled from police but officers eventually took him into custody, and that Venn tried to ditch his gun and his phone during the pursuit.

At his initial court appearance Monday, state prosecutors said they believed Ven was attempting to flee to Texas after the incident.

According to the criminal affidavit filed Monday in district court in Minot, Venn said he was in a business and dating relationship with the victim.

While the affidavit does not list a specific motive for the shooting, it details that Venn said he had accused the victim of stealing money from their business.

In the affidavit, investigators said Venn admitted to shooting the victim multiple times “in the upper body area.”

Venn will be back in court for his preliminary hearing and arraignment Aug. 19 at 1 p.m.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA-felony charge.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

