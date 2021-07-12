Biden signs executive order to lower drug prices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prescription drug prices are through the roof, but President Biden signed an executive order on Friday to combat that.

There’s one thing people seem to agree on: “The cost of prescriptions is ludicrous,” Karen Boehler says.

”I know even with my insurance, this one is quite expensive,” said Linda Weldon.

That’s where President Biden’s executive order, signed Friday, comes into play. He is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to fight high prescription drug prices by promoting competition.

Biden’s executive order urges federal agencies to safely import drugs from Canada and looks to make generic drugs more accessible for consumers. Pharmacists say this sounds good in theory, however, they say it will be a lengthy and elaborate process.

“I’m terribly pessimistic because it’s way more complicated. You manipulate one aspect, one problem, and then it has the ripple effect of other things. And if there was a simple 30-second solution, it would’ve probably already happened,” says Kevin Martian, a pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck.

No matter the outlook, Biden’s endeavor is popular. According to a survey conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons, over 58% of older adults are worried about affording their prescriptions.

There’s no surprise for why that is: Americans pay two and a half times what people in other countries do for the same medication.

