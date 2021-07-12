Advertisement

Berthold man dies following rollover crash in Mountrail County

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D.- A 19-year-old Berthold man was killed when his SUV rolled in a ditch early Monday morning just south of Ross.

State Patrol said the victim was headed eastbound on 55th Street NW around 6:40 a.m., when he failed to negotiate a left turn, struck a signpost and overturned in a ditch.

The patrol said he was tossed from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at a hospital in Stanley.

Investigators said airbags deployed and the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

