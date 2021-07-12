BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes in life we get a curve ball; something that throws us off balance and before we know it we’ve list some of our confidence, our joy for life we once had.

Luckily, there are two women in Bismarck who want to help you get that back.

Raychel Perman and Mandy B. Anderson from RAYMA Team is joining us to tell us about the return of their Beautiful Wholeness Event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.