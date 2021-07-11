ND DOT joins human trafficking study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is doing their part to study human trafficking patterns unique to the state so they can better inform the public.

They are part of a soon to be global efforts of nonprofit organization United Against Slavery.

The Department is part of a concentrated effort to collect the unique human trafficking experiences from workers across all methods of transportation.

More than 120 organizations have partnered with the nonprofit to anonymously collect data including past and personal experiences with human trafficking from employees.

United Against Slavery Co-founder and CEO Christi Wigle said these combined perspectives are a crucial part of keeping up with changes in human trafficking practices.

“You’ve got to go to the front lines you really got to go to the core of those exposed to potential signs of trafficking. For this transportation study we are focused on all modes of transportation, on service providers and sex and labor trafficking survivors,” said Wigle.

The first survey launched on Monday and those employed by the DOT will have 60 days to fill out the surveys.

The data for participants will be collected and released to the public for free in the spring of 2022.

