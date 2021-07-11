How you can celebrate lake appreciation month in ND

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is hoping to see people show appreciation for the state’s lakes this week by preserving them for the future.

The state has about 4,500 lakes and about 450 are publicly available.The department is hoping that people will organize clean-up projects to help preserve the lakes for future generations to enjoy.They also gave options for lake festivals to celebrate what the state has.

“We don’t have many lakes so we do need to take care of them. 450 accessible to the public, that gives us an opportunity to improve water quality in those bodies to keep their watersheds healthy,” said Jim Collins, Jr., environmental scientist.

They add the lakes are also an important asset for state tourism.

