Family and colleagues remember Mandan Deputy Chief Paul Leingang 4 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a bitter-sweet day for the Bismarck-Mandan community. Four years ago, Mandan Deputy Chief Paul Leingang passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

The Leingang family gathered around memorial wind chimes at their home and told stories about Paul Leingang.

“The wind chimes out back, when they start to chime I hear it’s Paul...I just think it’s him,” said Paul’s wife Kelly Leingang.

Mandan Deputy Chief Paul Leingang began his career in the early 80′s as a police officer. Working his way through the ranks and always sparing a moment to teach his children.

“One of the best memories I have with him is probably just spending time with him. We did so many things. He coached in basketball,” said Paul’s son Kyle Leingang.

It was his love for basketball and policing that united Paul with former Bismarck Chief of Police Dan Donlin.

“I can’t remember where he was hiding in the squad car,” said Donlin.

Donlin revisits the stop sign where Paul pulled him over at 19-years-old.

“Everytime I would ran into Paul, when that opportunity came up to remind him that he gave me a ticket. I took full advantage of that opportunity to remind him. He would always respond with his famous chuckle,” said Donlin.

Jason Bier, one of Mandan’s current deputy chiefs, sits in Leingang’s old office and reflects on his old friend’s famous personality.

“He cared about the community and like I said he taught me to treat all of those well and they’ll treat you well,” said Bier.

Back at the Leingang home, Kelly Leingang says his legacy continues through their children and through the memories like the Mandan Police recruitment video.

“It’s really important for me to help develop the next generation of leaders that are going to be filing in to continue the tradition of excellence for the department,” said Paul Leingang in a 2017 recruitment video.

Kyle and Kayla Leingang said their father encouraged them to be the best they can be. Kayla said one of her favorite memories was having a celebrity dad in the community.

