BPS opens all school libraries to community

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time Bismarck Public Schools is opening all of its libraries to area families this summer.

People can attend any of the locations during the designated times for literacy activities and to check out materials.

Elementary schools will host a story time, family fun learning activities and book checkouts.

Middle schools will host book chats, board games, a make and take crafts and book check outs.

High schools are open for book check outs and a quiet space for reading.

“We’ve done that in partnership with some of the grants, that we’ve received this year during COVID, and so we’ve received some extra funding to just really increase literacy in our community and this was one way we thought we could give back,” said BPS Library Media Coordinator Misti Frink.

You can find and a full list of times dates and location at: BPS Community Library: School Libraries Open to Community (bismarckschools.org)

