.1K race raises money for veterans to go on Western ND Honor Flight

.1K race
.1K race(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Races are a way to display running skills. But at Sertoma Park Sunday morning, the race was the easy part.

This .1K or 328 foot long race course was created by the North Dakota AMVETS Post 9 to raise money for the western ND Honor Flight. Marilynn Christman went on the honor flight with her husband and says it’s important for all veterans to experience.

”The veterans get to go for free for their service to honor their service for the country and it’s really nice experience to see the different memorials,” said Christman.

Christman said about 200 people travel on each honor flight. The next one is scheduled in the Fall.

