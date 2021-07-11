Advertisement

18-year-old killed in Bismarck motorcycle crash



By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Bismarck on Sunday.

Bismarck Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Slate Drive just after 11 AM Sunday morning.

An SUV attempted to turn onto Slate Drive when a motorcycle struck the vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead, and the two occupants of the SUV were left uninjured. Police say excessive speed may be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

