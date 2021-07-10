Wheat farmers looking to their other crops

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The wheat season is moving along, and farmers near Minot said they could be combining in about a month.

The rains in the last couple weeks were helpful, though maybe not for the wheat crop.

“At this point the wheat yield has pretty much been determined as far as how many bushels we’re going to get, but at least if we can fill the heads that are there it’ll help with test weight and whatnot,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer.

Kopp said they might combine in about a month, but they know already the wheat didn’t produce great.

“Wheat is a cool season grass. Now we’ve had temps cranked up ten to even fifteen degrees above what they normally been so it’s not been a very good environment at all for strong wheat productions,” said Jim Peterson, ND Wheat Commission.

Kopp is looking to some of their other crops.

“The rain definitely isn’t going to hurt anything but we’re looking for more so to our later crops as maybe being able to do a push and do alright yet this year,” said Kopp.

She said she’s also hopeful that more moisture now will improve yields next year.

The ND Wheat Commission said about 70% of wheat fields are rated good to excellent normally, while this year about half of North Dakota spring wheat is rated poor to very poor.

