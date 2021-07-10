Ward County holds off on mowing ditches

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County has decided to hold off on mowing and haying ditches alongside county roads and highways.

Usually, the county starts mowing around the end of June.

However, with the drought, grass is not growing as high and not posing a significant safety concern.

The additional time will allow the grass to grow a bit more, providing more feed for ranchers in the area.

Mowing operations should start the third week of July near the city of Minot and stretch out to the county later, taking weeks to finish.

“There’s lots of areas, that’s when we start. It takes us months to go through all 700 miles of roadway. That’s 1400 plus miles of ditches that need to be mowed,” said Dana Larsen, Ward County Engineer.

Larsen said he believes the mowing process itself should go somewhat quick because the grass is dry and not as thick.

