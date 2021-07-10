Advertisement

Pet pantry in Bismarck helps pet owners in need

Bismarck pet pantry
Bismarck pet pantry(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To aid pet owners who might be going through a difficult time, Kitty City staff members and volunteers have set up a pet pantry in Bismarck.

Pet owners can pick up free essentials, such as cat and dog food, if needed.

“It can take an animal that is loved by its family, wanted by its family, but maybe they’re just going through a hard time, and they need help for a month or two. It keeps that animal at home where it belongs and not maybe having to be surrendered to a rescue who doesn’t necessarily have room,” said Kitty City director Alison Smith.

One pantry is set up in Bismarck with five more planned for both Bismarck and Mandan.

More information on locations and how to donate can be found on Kitty City’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan woman dies in vehicle collision on Memorial Highway
Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available...
Wells Fargo shuts down personal lines of credit
North Dakota gas prices
Gas prices are going up, but that’s nothing to worry about
Michael Sloan
Mandan man arrested in break-in, car fire incident
Jeffery Baker
Bismarck man charged with 12 counts of burglary

Latest News

Beer
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days
North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Game and Fish summer seasonal employees important for wildlife management
Mowing
Ward County holds off on mowing ditches
Plans to open Ethics Commission to new applicants next spring