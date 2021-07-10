Pet pantry in Bismarck helps pet owners in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To aid pet owners who might be going through a difficult time, Kitty City staff members and volunteers have set up a pet pantry in Bismarck.

Pet owners can pick up free essentials, such as cat and dog food, if needed.

“It can take an animal that is loved by its family, wanted by its family, but maybe they’re just going through a hard time, and they need help for a month or two. It keeps that animal at home where it belongs and not maybe having to be surrendered to a rescue who doesn’t necessarily have room,” said Kitty City director Alison Smith.

One pantry is set up in Bismarck with five more planned for both Bismarck and Mandan.

More information on locations and how to donate can be found on Kitty City’s Facebook page.

