North Dakota Game and Fish summer seasonal employees important for wildlife management

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson explains the importance of summer seasonal employees for our wildlife management areas and our lakes and rivers across the state.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages around 220,000 acres of wildlife management areas, and over 400 lakes across the state. Summertime is busy and that’s why seasonal employees play a crucial role in getting work completed.

“They may be planting food PLOTS, spraying food PLOTS, controlling noxious weeds by moving beetles around, flea beetles, doing bio control or spraying noxious weeds. They’ll be doing fence maintenance, sign maintenance,” said wildlife resource management Bill Hasse.

The number of lakes the Department manages has doubled in the last 20 years, and it’s essential to have extra help this time of year.

“The fisheries seasonals that we hire every summer do most of the all-around helping out with our netting surveys. They help our district biologists in the field doing various things. They do maintenance and repairs back at the shop,” said fisheries supervisor Scott Hangl.

Brandon Gill has worked as a wildlife management area seasonal employee for the last couple of summers.

“We’ll mow certain areas. We’ll fix signs. We’ll do a lot of fencing projects, some road maintenance. We’ll help with roadside bird counts and stuff like that,” said Gill.

Summer seasonals are required to be enrolled or graduated in a fish and wildlife degree program.

“It gains us a lot of experience. Every professional really starts as a seasonal employee. It’s a steppingstone into the future,” said Gill.

Seasonal employees understand the importance of paying their dues today for tomorrow.

“All of these jobs are important to the department and play an important role and there’s opportunities all over the state. It’s really important to have some experience in the field if you’re trying to get a permanent job,” said Gangl.

Whether its planting trees or netting fish, their work benefits hunters, anglers and, most importantly, our wildlife.

“These seasonal employees are really what are getting a lot of the hands-on work completed throughout the summer for us,” said Haase.

Job opportunities for summer seasonal employees are posted on the Department’s website around January 1st each year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.