Advertisement

Lumber prices begin to fall

Lumber prices
Lumber prices(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After hitting records, Lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall, including right here in North Dakota.

We spoke with a lumber company in Mandan about what kind of price drops they’ve experienced.

Marshall Lumber Company owner Marshall Feland said he’s been in the business for more than 50 years, and he says this has been the worst year he has seen for price increases.

“They went as high as $1800, it’s going back down again. [It’s about $700], with about $200 for freight and handling,” said Feland.

Lumber hit an all-time high on May 7, driving the average price of a new home up by nearly $36,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Experts say since then the lumber supply has increased, speculative trading has cooled and homebuilding demand has eased.

“It’s been good for me because I had quite a bit of lumber on hand, and we didn’t charge crazy prices,” said Feland.

Lumber futures dropped more than 40% in June.

Although lumber prices have started dropping in recent weeks, National Association of Home Builders officials said they are continuing to work with government officials to develop solutions to the sharp price increases that threaten housing affordability across the nation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan woman dies in vehicle collision on Memorial Highway
North Dakota gas prices
Gas prices are going up, but that’s nothing to worry about
Erik Rod
Minot murder trial faces further delays
(Source: AP)
Early uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus in North Dakota
Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available...
Wells Fargo shuts down personal lines of credit

Latest News

Wheat drought
Wheat
Gladstone farmer hopeful after recent rain
Dan's Garden
Dan;s Garden
Driving forward
NDDOT
Wheat farmers looking to their other crops