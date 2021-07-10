Lincoln family picking up the pieces after devastating house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lincoln household is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire destroyed their home last week.

Cassandra Sattler is surveying what’s left of her home.

“There used to be a dining room table right over here,” said Sattler pointing to the burned rubble.

On July 5th, she got a call from her neighbor, who said her house was smoking.

“So I start driving out here and I’m freaking, freaking out to say the least,” said Sattler.

Cassandra rents out her home to someone who asked not to be identified other than by his first name.

Sam and his three children didn’t have renters insurance and say they lost everything.

“It feels like [the] fire picks and chooses what it destroys,” said Sattler.

But during troubling times, people come together. Sam told Cassandra, the neighborhood support is overwhelming.

“I’m so glad this is where I choose to buy a home because I grew up in a small town and that’s why I chose Lincoln is it kind of reminds me of the small town I grew up in,” explained Sattler.

Everyone made it out safely, including all pets. The fire is still under investigation and Cassandra said she plans to restore the home.

