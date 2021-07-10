Gladstone farmer hopeful after recent rain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A western North Dakota farmer is holding onto hope after Thursday night’s rain.

He says it was the first time in almost two years they got over an inch, but is that enough to save his crops?

Farmer and rancher Lenci Sickler says its been a tough growing season.

He cannot remember another year it was this dry.

“A lot of areas that are wide-spread are just poor quality, poor stand, just not going to make much for grain,” said Lenci Sickler, Gladstone.

Sickler says they’re already expecting a fifty to 90% reduction in yield.

“Wheat especially is probably the one that has taken the biggest hit in this area, small grains, canola is tough, too,” said Sickler.

But, it’s not only farmers who are hurting from the drought.

Sickler says they and other ranchers had to sell cattle due to the lack of moisture.

He says its also changing the way they care for the animals. Sickler says because of the drought they’re having to haul water to their cattle.

“This pasture, we weren’t able to put any cattle in there, just wasn’t enough water,” said Sickler.

Even with the challenges, Sickler says he remains hopeful that in time things will improve.

“If you can stay optimistic, make it through another year, things will turn around,” said Sickler.

Sickler is a fourth generation farmer.

