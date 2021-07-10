Advertisement

Free dump week July 12-17 at Minot landfill

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s free dump week is coming up next week Monday through Saturday for residents who use City of Minot sanitation.

Residents are able to dump at the landfill free of charge for the week. Residents must provide a current water bill as proof they get sanitation services from the City.

It’s recommended as a chance to get rid of large pieces of furniture or other items.

The dump is open from 7a.m. – 5:30p.m. Monday through Saturday.

