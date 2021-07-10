Free dump week July 12-17 at Minot landfill

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s free dump week is coming up next week Monday through Saturday for residents who use City of Minot sanitation.

Residents are able to dump at the landfill free of charge for the week. Residents must provide a current water bill as proof they get sanitation services from the City.

It’s recommended as a chance to get rid of large pieces of furniture or other items.

The dump is open from 7a.m. – 5:30p.m. Monday through Saturday.

