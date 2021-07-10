Advertisement

Bismarck officials hope to facilitate downtown projects

Downtown Bismarck
Downtown Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Renaissance Zone Authority officials say they’ve been seeing more applications for new building projects and hope these individuals want to bring more businesses to Bismarck’s downtown. But they say the steps to bring a project to life can be difficult.

Now, officials are working to make it easier -- by giving those planning a project more opportunity to consult with technical advisors.

“We should be making it easier for people who are serious about doing business here so that they can do it so that without having to hire a professional for 50 thousand dollars just to jump through our hoops at the city level,” said Renaissance Zone Authority member Dustin Gawrylow.

At the next Renaissance Zone Authority meeting, the board will discuss the logistics of allowing applicants access to more technical advisors. They will also discuss whether to include the addition in the 2022 budget or by sourcing different funding.

