61st annual threshing show this weekend in Makoti
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAKOTI, N.D. – All eyes will be on Makoti this weekend for the 61st annual threshing show.
A $10 button is admission for the weekend.
There’s a giant parade at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along with draft horse demonstrations and a bevy of other events.
If you want to see the full schedule you can check the association’s Facebook page or the show’s website.
