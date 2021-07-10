Advertisement

61st annual threshing show this weekend in Makoti

Threshing show
Threshing show(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAKOTI, N.D. – All eyes will be on Makoti this weekend for the 61st annual threshing show.

A $10 button is admission for the weekend.

There’s a giant parade at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along with draft horse demonstrations and a bevy of other events.

If you want to see the full schedule you can check the association’s Facebook page or the show’s website.

