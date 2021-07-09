Williston Basin International Airport granted over $500,000 toward updating master plan

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Williston Basin International Airport a grant to help them renew their master plan.

The administration gave XWA over $500,000 to cover the plan’s scope and fees. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says they expect that amount to rise up to $700,000 during the process. The airport’s master plan was originally completed during it’s construction in 2016, so Dudas says now is the time to update the plan since XWA is open.

“As we were constructing XWA, many items that were designed had to be altered. All of those changes that occurred throughout that construction project are not included within the current master planning effort,” said Dudas.

Dudas says keeping a master plan updated helps the airport in securing funds for future developments.

“This plan is utilized by the FAA and the state of North Dakota to justify projects and funding associated with those projects in the future,” said Dudas.

Dudas says the next step is to meet with the City Commission next week to get approval to work with their partnered engineering firm to commence the project. He predicts the project will take two years to complete.

